 »   »   » Karan Johar’s ‘Singles Only’ Valentine’s Day Party Is So Funny & Quirky! View Pictures

Cupid Is A Lying Bastard

Karan Johar's Valentine's Day party had many banners which was way too creative, quirky and so funny!

Love Is In The Air

Love is in the air - Do not breathe, reads the banner! Kudos to the creativity, folks!

Roses Are Red & Shit

Well, for single people on Valentine's Day - We know the feels!

V For Vodka

V for vodka and valentine! It's all the same, peeps!

Love For Pizza

Your lover can disappoint you, but pizza will never hurt you in anyway.

Ex-lovers

There's just no space for lovers at Karan Johar's Valentine's Day party.

Stupid Cupid

Cupid is sometime very harsh on other people as it doesn't point the arrow towards them.

Valentine's Day

Karan Johar has really won the Valentine's Day game with his quirky and funny party.