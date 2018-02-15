 »   »   » Karan Johar’s ‘Singles Only’ Valentine’s Day Party Is So Funny & Quirky! View Pictures

Karan Johar threw a lavish 'Singles Only' Valentine's Day party at his residence and the decors all around are so funny and quirky. From designs such as 'Roses are red and shit' to 'Love is in the air do not breathe' and 'Cupid is a lying bastard', the banners are too funny and creative to be missed.
Also, Karan Johar threw a birthday bash to celebrate his children Yash and Roohi's first birthday last week and several Bollywood stars, fashion designers and film-makers were present and had a really good time. Check out the pictures of Karan Johar's 'Singles Only' Valentine's Day theme below!
Cupid Is A Lying Bastard
Karan Johar's Valentine's Day party had many banners which was way too creative, quirky and so funny!
Love Is In The Air
Love is in the air - Do not breathe, reads the banner! Kudos to the creativity, folks!
Roses Are Red & Shit
Well, for single people on Valentine's Day - We know the feels!
V For Vodka
V for vodka and valentine! It's all the same, peeps!
Love For Pizza
Your lover can disappoint you, but pizza will never hurt you in anyway.
Ex-lovers
There's just no space for lovers at Karan Johar's Valentine's Day party.
Stupid Cupid
Cupid is sometime very harsh on other people as it doesn't point the arrow towards them.
Valentine's Day
Karan Johar has really won the Valentine's Day game with his quirky and funny party.