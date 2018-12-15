 »   »   »  Karan Johar Is Spotted Hanging Out With Friends At Popular Juhu Club

Fashionista Karan

Karan Johar was spotted outside Soho House in Juhu which is a popular hang out spot for the who's who of Bollywood. He was spotted in an ultra casual look sporting a comfortable looking velvet red and blue track suit.

High Street Casual

Karan is known for his fashion choices, especially off late, where he has been making public appearances and has been spotted wearing outlandish outfits from high street brands. On his latest episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Karan was seen bonding with rapper Badshah and actor Diljit Dosanjh over fashion among other topics. His fashion quiz in the episode had the guests at the edge of their seats; the whole episode was a hit.

With His Friends

In this picture, Karan Johar can be seen waiting with his friends outside Soho House. Karan has directed many of Bollywood's blockbusters. Karan's movies have been known for being mega dramas but the director has been changing his style of directing and the choice of storyline for his movies. Karan recently held an event celebrating 20 years of his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In another episode of Koffee With Karan this season, Karan for the first time took part in his famous Rapid Fire Round, competing with Aamir Khan. When Malaika Arora, who hosted the round, asked "Would you rather have zero friends in the industry but every film you make is a masterpiece or have tons of friends in the industry but can never produce a hit?", Karan replied, "No, No I'm done with friendships. Now, I want to make a masterpiece."

Upcoming Ventures In The Books

On the work front, Karan's upcoming two productions, Kalank and Takht are making headlines for their big casting, starring multiple A-listers in both movies. Kalank has Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt among many others in its cast. Takht on similar lines, has casted Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednakar. Expectations from both these movies are big, as Karan's movies always are. Kalank is slated to hit the theatres on April 18, 2019, while Takht will release some time in 2020.