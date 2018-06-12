 »   »   »  Dhadak: Karan Johar Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana Ranaut After Launching Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

KJo Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana

Hinting at the nepotism debate that started with actorKangana Ranaut calling him "the flag-bearer of nepotism", Johar said, "Nowadays, there is so much debate about name, but people forget that even behind a name there is passion and hard work. It's not easy to face the camera, to come in front of the media. They are kids. And we put a label to them.



KJo Is Done With 'Nepotism' Debate

"There is a word (nepotism), it has run for two years. I wouldn't even name it because I will be promoting the same concept. I will just say that people are here not because of that name but because of their hardwork."



How Dhadak Came Into Picture?

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously helmed "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania". Khaitan said when he saw "Sairat", he kept watching the film on loop and was blown away. When it came to the adaptation though, he was "extremely nervous."



Dhadak Is A Homage To 'Sairat'

"It was a story wanting to be told all across the country. It is so relatable. I want to make the story my own and to pay the best homage to 'Sairat'. I'm really proud of 'Dhadak' and these two kids," the director said.



KJo On Showing Dhadak To Sairat's Director

When Karan questioned if he was nervous about showing the film to Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, Shashank said, "I am extremely excited. I started out with remake of DDLJ, so I am not really scared."

