 »   »   »  Dhadak: Karan Johar Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana Ranaut After Launching Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

Filmmaker Karan Johar says whenever he is launching a star kid, his thought is to make then go beyond their name and make their own identity. Karan is launching Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother, Ishaan, with Dhadak, an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.
When asked, what is the most important bit he keeps in mind while launching new talent and especially star kids, Karan told reporters, "That they go beyond their name and make an identity of their own. That's our responsibility and even theirs."
KJo Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana
Hinting at the nepotism debate that started with actorKangana Ranaut calling him "the flag-bearer of nepotism", Johar said, "Nowadays, there is so much debate about name, but people forget that even behind a name there is passion and hard work. It's not easy to face the camera, to come in front of the media. They are kids. And we put a label to them.
KJo Is Done With 'Nepotism' Debate
"There is a word (nepotism), it has run for two years. I wouldn't even name it because I will be promoting the same concept. I will just say that people are here not because of that name but because of their hardwork."
How Dhadak Came Into Picture?
Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously helmed "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania". Khaitan said when he saw "Sairat", he kept watching the film on loop and was blown away. When it came to the adaptation though, he was "extremely nervous."
Dhadak Is A Homage To 'Sairat'
"It was a story wanting to be told all across the country. It is so relatable. I want to make the story my own and to pay the best homage to 'Sairat'. I'm really proud of 'Dhadak' and these two kids," the director said.
KJo On Showing Dhadak To Sairat's Director
When Karan questioned if he was nervous about showing the film to Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, Shashank said, "I am extremely excited. I started out with remake of DDLJ, so I am not really scared."
The film's music has been composed by Ajay-Atul who were also behind the original soundtrack of Sairat. Two songs from the original film Zingaat and Yaad Lagla, have been retained in the adaptation while two new tracks have been added.
"To write it in Hindi and retain the interest for both the songs required a lot of hard work from my side because both the songs are national phenomenon," lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya said.
Dhadak, co-produced by Zee, is scheduled to release on July 20.
