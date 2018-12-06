English
 »   »   »  Karan Johar To Launch Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya Kapoor In His Next?

Karan Johar To Launch Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya Kapoor In His Next?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karan Johar has launched a lot of star kids in Bollywood and it looks like he's not gonna stop anytime soon. From giving a launch pad to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and also Ananya Pandey, the list is endless. Reports are now doing the rounds that Karan Johar is keen to cast Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor as the lead heroine in his next home production and if everything goes well, the movie will go on the floors after Takht's shooting is completed.

    Shanaya Kapoor Was Spotted At The Dharma Production House

    Just a few days ago, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at Karan Johar's Dharma Production house and that is when the speculations were rife that she's indeed planning to make an entry into Bollywood.

    A Talented Family

    Shanaya Kapoor comes from a family that has made a mark in Bollywood. Her father Sanjay Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor are powerhouses of talent. It's pretty natural she would follow their footsteps and make a name for herself too.

    The Bee's Knees!

    Shanaya Kapoor is a close friend of Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey. The trio is spotted chilling out together at several parties and, surprisingly, they even have fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter.

    Malaika Arora Called Them The 'Gen Next' Girls

    Even Malaika Arora was smitten by Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya's beauty and took to Instagram a few months ago by saying, "Gen next. Too lovely these gurls all grown up."

    Shanaya Kapoor – The Next Big Star?

    Shanaya Kapoor is young, pretty and beautiful and has the charm and charisma to make it in Bollywood. She's already in the social circles of the who's who of town and regularly mingles with them at parties and events.

    Most Read: US Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue