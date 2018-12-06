 »   »   »  Karan Johar To Launch Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya Kapoor In His Next?

Shanaya Kapoor Was Spotted At The Dharma Production House

Just a few days ago, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at Karan Johar's Dharma Production house and that is when the speculations were rife that she's indeed planning to make an entry into Bollywood.

A Talented Family

Shanaya Kapoor comes from a family that has made a mark in Bollywood. Her father Sanjay Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor are powerhouses of talent. It's pretty natural she would follow their footsteps and make a name for herself too.

The Bee's Knees!

Shanaya Kapoor is a close friend of Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey. The trio is spotted chilling out together at several parties and, surprisingly, they even have fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter.

Malaika Arora Called Them The 'Gen Next' Girls

Even Malaika Arora was smitten by Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya's beauty and took to Instagram a few months ago by saying, "Gen next. Too lovely these gurls all grown up."