 »   »   »  Karan Johar To Launch Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya Kapoor In His Next?

Karan Johar has launched a lot of star kids in Bollywood and it looks like he's not gonna stop anytime soon. From giving a launch pad to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and also Ananya Pandey, the list is endless. Reports are now doing the rounds that Karan Johar is keen to cast Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor as the lead heroine in his next home production and if everything goes well, the movie will go on the floors after Takht's shooting is completed.
Shanaya Kapoor Was Spotted At The Dharma Production House
Just a few days ago, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at Karan Johar's Dharma Production house and that is when the speculations were rife that she's indeed planning to make an entry into Bollywood.
A Talented Family
Shanaya Kapoor comes from a family that has made a mark in Bollywood. Her father Sanjay Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor are powerhouses of talent. It's pretty natural she would follow their footsteps and make a name for herself too.
The Bee's Knees!
Shanaya Kapoor is a close friend of Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey. The trio is spotted chilling out together at several parties and, surprisingly, they even have fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter.
Malaika Arora Called Them The 'Gen Next' Girls
Even Malaika Arora was smitten by Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya's beauty and took to Instagram a few months ago by saying, "Gen next. Too lovely these gurls all grown up."
