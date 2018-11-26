 »   »   »  Karan Johar: We Need More Crossover Movies Like Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0

We Have To Encourage Crossover Movies Like Rajinikanth's 2.0

"2.0 has that vision of working within the country. We have to encourage those crossover movements. Films in all languages, whether it's Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, has to work all across (the country). That is the true vision. This is quintessential crossover movement phenomenon that needs to be encouraged and leveraged," he added.

South Indian Cinema Is Way Ahead Of Bollywood

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film-maker does agree that South cinema is ahead of Bollywood in terms of budget and technology. Karan credits film-makers in the South for encouraging the crossover movement and believes it should happen in Hindi cinema as well.

South Industry Gets Their Stories Right!

"South industry has been a pioneer of this movement of meeting narrative and technology for like decades. They get their stories, emotions, scale and technology bang on. Some of us get stuck in a rut and we don't get out of that rut."

Bollywood Always Plays It Safe

"We believe that we are in a safe spot, we are not. They have taught us, and in many ways made us feel inferior in a good way. I say that with positivity as it encourages us to do much better," he said.

Karan Johar Gives A Double Thumbs Up To 2.0

"We have had very few big eventful films, mainly by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who have given us beautiful cinema spectacles. Now you will see a plethora of them, thanks to South industry."

2.0 director S Shankar said for him script comes first and then technology. "Whatever technology a script demands I am using that. I go by the script. For 2.0, new technology is used. In the film, we have cell man, the huge bird, and to set that up it took a lot of time," he added.

Karan is confident that 2.0, featuring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, will be a cinema delight for the audiences. The film releases on November 29.

(PTI News)