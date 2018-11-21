English
Kareena Kapoor: I Was Warned Not To Marry As It Would Ruin My Career!

    The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor has been ruling Bollywood for more than a decade and her mere presence will raise eyebrows as she's been in demand ever since she entered the tinsel town. There's not an instance where her demand decreased and she's the most sought-after actress in today's generation. Kareena who is now hosting a radio talk show called 'What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor' was asked what she has been wanting as a woman all her life. Here's what she had to say!

    People Asked Me Not To Marry, As It Would Ruin My Career

    "I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married people told me that don't get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work," she said in the radio show.

    I've Been Working Non-stop After Marriage!

    "But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don't want to work too much," revealed the Veere Di Wedding star.

    In Fact, I'm Doing More Work After Marriage

    "I wouldn't listen to what people had to say. I am doing more work than earlier, I would like to continue and I hope that I will always follow my heart and that's what I wanted to do."

    When Asked About How She Feels Hosting A Radio Show

    "I am here to talk about women and I am here because I am a proud woman so, I would love to represent all of us gorgeous ladies out there," she summed it up to IANS.

