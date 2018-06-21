 »   »   »  London Diaries: Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Head To London With Daddy Randhir Kapoor, View Pics

Kareena Kapoor perfectly balances professional and personal life and one should learn from her as to how to manage things without anyone being affected. She was holidaying in London along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and flew down to Mumbai to perform at the Femina Miss India pageant and right after it was completed, she flew back to London to be with her family and this time even her sister Karisma Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor tagged along.

As soon as they reached London, the Kapoor sisters posted pictures on their Instagram handle and it looks like they're all set to paint the town red. Even Randhir Kapoor looks super excited to be holidaying in London with his daughters and the happiest of them all would be her son Taimur, as he'll get to spend more time with his mommy Kareena. We guess they'll stay in London for a few more days and we'll get to see lots of pictures in the coming days. View the Kapoors chilling in London below...

The Kapoors In London Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Samiera and Kiaan, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are all smiles in London. This is such a perfect family picture, right? Kareena & Karisma Twinning Karisma Kapoor posted this picture on her Instagram handle posing along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and her hashtag says #Twinning. Chilling With Sonam Kapoor Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor had a good time with Sonam Kapoor as well. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently in London as they're taking a break from work. Spotted On The Streets Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were spotted strolling the streets of London by a lot of people and shared the images on their social media handles. Taimur Is The Real Star More than anybody else, people were actually excited and kicked to catch a glimpse of Taimur and the others became secondary. It's true!