 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Meet Hillary Clinton! View Pictures

The Kapoor Sisters Meet Hillary Clinton

Siblings Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were the only two Bollywood stars who met Hillary Clinton at the India Today Conclave event in Mumbai.

Hillary Clinton Wears Outfit Designed By Payal Khandwala

Fashion designer Payal Khandwala designed this stunning outfit for the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Payal took to Instagram and shared her happiness by calling Hillary as a "phenomenal woman and a personal hero!"

Three More Days In India

Hillary Clinton will be in India for three more days and we will have to wait and watch if other Bollywood celebrities, apart from Kareena and Karisma will meet Hillary Clinton or not. The last time Hillary was in India, she had met Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Mumbai.

Women Look Up To Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is a well known name in India and around the world. Women look up to her for her achievements in American and global politics. Kareena and Karisma are big fans of Hillary Clinton as well.

Salman Khan & Others Supported Hillary Clinton

Several Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Kabir Bedi and many more showed their support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential elections.