 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Meet Hillary Clinton! View Pictures

The 2016 failed US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in India over the weekend to attend the India Today Conclave event in Mumbai and Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor represented Bollywood and got the opportunity to meet the former first lady of the United States. The trio got down to business and talked about women's issues in India, US and around the world.
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Hillary Clinton posed for pictures and Bebo looked more excited than ever to be standing alongside the former Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton is now on a three day visit to Madhya Pradesh and will head off to Holkar kingdom through a boat ride at the scenic Narmada river and would also watch the world renowned Maheshwari saree being weaved.
The Kapoor Sisters Meet Hillary Clinton
Siblings Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were the only two Bollywood stars who met Hillary Clinton at the India Today Conclave event in Mumbai.
Hillary Clinton Wears Outfit Designed By Payal Khandwala
Fashion designer Payal Khandwala designed this stunning outfit for the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Payal took to Instagram and shared her happiness by calling Hillary as a "phenomenal woman and a personal hero!"
Three More Days In India
Hillary Clinton will be in India for three more days and we will have to wait and watch if other Bollywood celebrities, apart from Kareena and Karisma will meet Hillary Clinton or not. The last time Hillary was in India, she had met Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Mumbai.
Women Look Up To Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton is a well known name in India and around the world. Women look up to her for her achievements in American and global politics. Kareena and Karisma are big fans of Hillary Clinton as well.
Salman Khan & Others Supported Hillary Clinton
Several Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Kabir Bedi and many more showed their support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential elections.