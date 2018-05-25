English
 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ai Khan Feel AWFUL About Taimur Getting Clicked Wherever He Goes!

Posted By:
    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little son Taimur has been a darling with the netizens ever since he was born. People just can't enough of his cuteness and the muchkin always keeps the paparazzi on their toes. No doubt, he is one of the most popular star kids in the town.

    Just like any other parents, Saif and Kareena ain't pleased with the constant attention on their little one as they want him to live a normal life. Here's what the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress had to say while speaking to Times Of India-

    Taimur Has The Right To Have A Normal Life

    Bebo said, "We want him to have as normal a life as possible; we can't take that away from him. It's his right to have a normal life."

    It Feels Awful

    "We feel awful about the fact that he gets clicked everywhere he goes, but we can't keep him confined to our house, right? He's just 17 months old; he shouldn't be given that kind of focus and attention all the time," she said.

    Taimur Has Started Reacting Whenever Paparazzi Calls Out His Name

    "Now he reacts to the paparazzi when they call out his name. I know this is reality and I can't run away from it. In time, he will understand what this is all about, and hopefully, Saif and I will be able to keep it as normal and balanced as possible," Kareena quipped.

    How Saif & Kareena Support Each Other

    "I think today it is all about supporting each other. Saif and I are both working actors and at times, it gets tough. When I was doing 'Veere...' he was also shooting, but he would try to get back home to be with Taimur. Now, he's busy shooting for Navdeep Singh's film, so I know that I can't shoot a film until he wraps up his in October-November."

    Here's When Saif Gets Irritated With Kareena

    She revealed, "We have to balance it out and I think it is a great way to do it. Of course, he does get irritated sometimes when I am not home by 6.30 in the evening because he believes this is family time. It is something that we're both particular about. Sometimes, even he's shooting till late and I understand, because that is how our profession is. But as long as we can support each other, we know that it will work out fine."

    Coming Back To Taimur

    In other of her earlier interviews, Bebo had stated, "Taimur will always be the centre of my being right now. Because I think more than anything, he is my soul. My heart doesn't beat inside me anymore, its outside- and it's in him. So, everything, whatever I do in my life from now on, will be about him. So, my friends and family and everyone around me should know that."


    On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

