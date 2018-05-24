 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan Doesn't Regret Rejecting So Many Good Films!

Kareena Kapoor Khan entered Bollywood in 2000 and in the last 18 years, the actress has taken many risks and proved her mettle! She's not just a role model for many women in India but also one of the all time favourite actresses of the B-town. While, there are so many memorable characters of Kareena Kapoor Khan that are etched in our heart, there have so many amazing projects that the actress rejected!

In her latest interview with Filmfare, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about rejecting big films, she said, "I guess, I've been lucky to do some amazing films and work with amazing film-makers. I've also learnt from my mistakes. I've said no to so many good films. But I've no regrets."

"I strongly wanted a personal life. And I'd like to say that audiences don't go to see a star. They go to a theatre to see a good film. And they go to see a director's film. The film is a director's medium. An actor's just a puppet. It's nice to hear that the audiences rush to the theatres to see a particular star's film. But that's not true."

She explains, "One star can give a 30-crore opening on day one. The same one gives a one-crore opening for another kind of movie. So, it's not the star but the movie that the audiences choose to see. Apart from Salman Khan - everyone goes to see his films - an actor is an actor is an actor."

Kareena also revealed that from the beginning she has been a confident woman. She said, "What comes along with me is my self-confidence and self-belief. And my never-say-die attitude. That boosts your confidence. I've always worn my confidence on my sleeve right from my debut film Refugee."

"That attitude will always remain. My parents have instilled that in me. More so my mother's (Babita Kapoor) instilled that fire in me. She said people might pull you down, things might go wrong but if your attitude is right, you're bound to succeed," she concluded."