Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Major Burns To Trolls Telling Her To 'Dress Up Like A Mother'!

Posted By:
    There's no doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to give us plenty of fashion goals with her choice of wardrobe. Her 'good looks' and impeccable dressing sense makes her a fashion icon for the ladies. However, there is a certain section of people out there on social media who never refrain from indulging in some double standards.

    Kareena who left the fashion critics impressed with her recent appearances for Veere Di Wedding promotions, there were a few people who mercilessly trolled her for not 'dressing up like a mother'. Read on to know more.

    Like Really?

    Few users on social media felt that Bebo did not dress up "like a mother should" when she sported a midriff-baring ruched skirt at the music launch of Veere Di Wedding and subjected her to some unsavoury comments.

    Bebo Cares A Damn About These Trollers

    Remaining unfazed with these negative feedback, Bebo says she doesn't pay heed to such unfazed criticism. She was quoted as saying, "One should wear what they look good in. I don't know what's motherly dressing."

    She Does Make A Lot Of Sense

    Kareena said, "My mom [Babita] wears modern clothes, she looks fabulous in jeans and a top. Have you seen my mother-in-law [Sharmila Tagore]? She looks gorgeous in a pair of jeans and a shirt, just as much as she does in a silk saree. I come from a world where women wear what they want to. "

    Having Had A Baby Doesn't Mean You Can't Wear A Short Dress

    "Just because I have had a baby doesn't mean I can't wear a short dress. If you have the confidence and the body to pull off something, wear it by all means," Kareena added.

    This Isn't The First Time She Has Been Subjected To Such Trolls

    The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress recalled, "When I was pregnant, there was so much talk about me being up and about. People need to let women embrace the various phases of their lives."

    Actresses Today Refuse To Bow To Unrealistic Expectations

    "Earlier, the mindset of Indian actresses was that they had to look 25, no matter what their age is. We don't succumb to those pressures any more. Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are breaking these barriers. We won't be rattled any longer by who is saying what," Kareena signed off.


    Well, we must say it's quite brave of Kareena to give it back to people who don't know how to respect women and their choices.

