 Kareena Kapoor Khan IGNORING Taimur? Actress Gives It Back To People Spreading Malicious Rumors!

Kareena Kapoor Khan IGNORING Taimur? Actress Gives It Back To People Spreading Malicious Rumors!

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to Taimur and makes sure that the little one tags along wherever she goes. However, there are a certain section of people who time and again have pointed out that since she started working a few months after his birth, she might not be spending enough time with Taimur.

    To all these people, Bebo has given a perfect reply in her latest interview with Hindustan Times. Riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Veere Di Wedding', the actress is currently vacationing in London with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Read on to know more-

    Some Privacy, Please!

    Bebo told the leaading daily, "My time with my son- because it's not on social media or no one knows about it- does not need to be (made public)."

    Kareena Doesn't Believe In Show-Off

    "Just because I don't post a picture with him or I don't carry him at airports doesn't mean I don't spend time with my son. I believe in quality over quantity."

    Who Says Working Women Don't Spend Time With Their Kids?

    "What my time and my bond is with my son, I don't need to announce to the world. Are we saying that mothers who work don't spend time with their children? It's not like that."

    On Taimur Being A Hit With The Paparazzi

    Kareena said, "I feel it's about getting used to his name being called out (by the paparazzi) and not particularly the cameras around. I don't think he can make out that he's being clicked. He's too small for that."

    Taimur Is Already A Sensation

    "Honestly, I've never held back anything. He's practically all over the place. But he's just 17 months old, so let him grow up and have his life. I want him to have a normal upbringing. I totally understand that it's tough to have it in today's time but it is okay. I'm letting him be."

    What's Keeping Bebo Away From Social Media?

    To this she added, "I think anyway, whatever I say, makes it to on social media, so it [my presence] doesn't matter. Now whether people love it, like it or troll it, everything related to me is practically all out there, so I don't need to physically on a platform for my presence."

