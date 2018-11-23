 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film? This Can Happen Only After Taimur Turns Ten!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Pakistan: Three Terrorists Killed In Firing Near Chinese Consulate In Karachi's Clifton Area
-
- Robert Kubica: Confirms His Place In Williams F1 Team For 2019
- Redmi Note 6 Pro Offers: Get Rs 2400 Instant Cashback From Jio
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Review First Drive — The Benchmark For Future Mahindra SUVs?
- He Drank Her Blood And Roasted Her Brain And Ate It
- Safe Stocks To Bet Ahead Of The Election Season
- Here Are The Dates Of All The Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Ceremonies
- Must Visit Forts Of Goa
Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani opposite Salman Khan. In fact, a poster featuring the duo was also shot in 2000s. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and Bebo walked out of the film. There were reports of a ugly-fallout between them.
Later, Bebo was also offered Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela which she again refused. Priyanka Chopra agreed to play the female lead, but was replaced by Deepika Padukone at the last minute. Interestingly, both the films refused by Kareena eventually landed in Deepika's lap.
Recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if there is something that she wants and haven't got it yet, the actress gave a rather interesting answer-
Kareena Says She & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Are Star-Crossed Lovers
When a leading daily, DNA asked Kareena if there is something that she wants and haven't got it yet, she revealed, "Maybe a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (laughs). But for that, Taimur has to be at least 10 years old because I can't leave him before that. That's the joke between Sanjay and me that we are star-crossed lovers (smiles)."
Is There Bad Blood Between Them?
A few weeks ago, the grapevine went tizzy with rumours about Sanjay Leela Bhansali giving a cold shoulder to Bebo at a recent Diwali bash.
With Kareena's recent confession, we hope that the two let bygones be bygones and team up for a film soon.
'It's The Best Time To Be An Actor'
"At one point a lot of people believed that married actresses don't work in films. Like Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) never really worked after her marriage. That approach has changed.
Today, directors are a lot more open-minded. The time that we are in is different from what it was in the '90s and early 2000s. Look at AndhaDhun, Tabu toplined the film and she was amazing. Everything around us is changing and it's the best time to be an actor," Bebo told the leading daily.
'You Can Be A Mother & Do Your Job As Well'
"I was always clear about what I wanted. People had advised me not to get married because they felt producers film offer nahi karenge. They had told me I shouldn't work while I was pregnant. But everything is possible - women multitask. You can be a mother and do your job as well."
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why There's No BAD BLOOD Between Her & Saif 's Ex-wife Amrita Singh!