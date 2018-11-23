 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film? This Can Happen Only After Taimur Turns Ten!

Kareena Says She & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Are Star-Crossed Lovers

When a leading daily, DNA asked Kareena if there is something that she wants and haven't got it yet, she revealed, "Maybe a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (laughs). But for that, Taimur has to be at least 10 years old because I can't leave him before that. That's the joke between Sanjay and me that we are star-crossed lovers (smiles)."

Is There Bad Blood Between Them?

A few weeks ago, the grapevine went tizzy with rumours about Sanjay Leela Bhansali giving a cold shoulder to Bebo at a recent Diwali bash.

With Kareena's recent confession, we hope that the two let bygones be bygones and team up for a film soon.

'It's The Best Time To Be An Actor'

"At one point a lot of people believed that married actresses don't work in films. Like Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) never really worked after her marriage. That approach has changed.

Today, directors are a lot more open-minded. The time that we are in is different from what it was in the '90s and early 2000s. Look at AndhaDhun, Tabu toplined the film and she was amazing. Everything around us is changing and it's the best time to be an actor," Bebo told the leading daily.

'You Can Be A Mother & Do Your Job As Well'

"I was always clear about what I wanted. People had advised me not to get married because they felt producers film offer nahi karenge. They had told me I shouldn't work while I was pregnant. But everything is possible - women multitask. You can be a mother and do your job as well."