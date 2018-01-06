 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The New Victim; Gets TROLLED & SLUT-SHAMED By Netizens For Her Bikini Photos!

While, we can't stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor Khan's terrific transformation and how flawlessly she shed her pregnancy weight and looked nothing but a hot momma, some of the netizens couldn't handle her hot avatar and rather ended up trolling her & slut-shaming her!
From slum-shaming her for donning bikini to mocking at her photoshopped pictures, netizens targeted Bebo like never before and we do feel disgusted about their so-called 'sanskaari' advices!
All Picture Courtesy: Vogue
Bebo’s Fitness Game On Point
One look at her and one would know that she has shed oodles of weight and is looking visibly fitter. We wonder what's the point of trolling her!
Kareena Gets Trolled For Donning Bikini
An Instagram user named @madihaareeb commented on Bebo's Vogue photoshoot and wrote, "Shame on u ..u r mother of 1.. seeing u naked like this u showing how cheap u r not fashionable."
Oh Really, Sir?
While, another user named aliyasuhail7 gave a piece of advice to Bebo about how to be a perfect ‘Begum' and wrote, "Don't look good. Cover up. Ur nawabs Begum. Begum doesn't look good in bikini"
@bushra_420
"Theres definitely photoshop used here.. Its better to show your real body with the flaws. So young girls dont die trying to be something that's not achievable. I like kareena..but this photoshp though."
@anjalivorakothari
"Why a morphed pic....So fake....be proud of what u have n gratify god for what he has given."
Some Supported Kareena’s Photoshoot
@kumkumdas - "For all those people trying to find her flaws and searching for mummy tummy/pregnancy fat and telling that the images are highly edited and Photoshoped, look at this video. This is for real. She is a stunner."
"And will always slay and stun no matter how fat or thin she gets. She rocks all the looks because she is much more than just good looks."
"She is beautiful because she is happy and she is confident and loves herself. She was happy being fat , she was happy being size zero, she looked great because she felt great. More love and power to my favourite woman."
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.