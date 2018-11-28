 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Might Feel Offended! Preity Zinta Reveals She Was THE FIRST CHOICE For Jab We Met

That's One Interesting Revelation!

Preity Zinta, who turned down Jab We Met, has no regrets about the film, which is considered a modern romantic classic. Preity says she and Kareena have a 'karmic connection'.

"There is a karmic connection between Kareena and me. We both are in very good karma with each other because she said no to Kal Ho Na Ho and I said no to Jab We Met', both of them are iconic and career defining films.

People tell me they liked me a lot in Kal Ho Na Ho' and I think she did a wonderful job as Geet," she said.

Preity On Kal Ho Na Ho

"It was very special to me because I lost my first love. I was in love with him, he was not. I felt strongly when the film was offered to me. Some of the best things have happened to me during that film," Preity told PTI in an interview.

Preity Says She Shares A Great Rapport With Jaya Bachchan Now

The film revolved around a young, introvert woman, who has trust issues after her father's suicide. Eventually, she falls into love but that is not to be. Preity also said she and Jaya Bachchan, who played her mother in the film, share a great bonding now.

Preity On SRK & KJo's Dad Yash Johar

She also recalled her bonding with director Karan Johar's father Yash Johar, who tragically passed away after the film. Also, Shahrukh Khan underwent a major surgery during the shooting.

"It was one of those films that filled me with joy but it broke our hearts as well. It was a roller coaster ride. It is a timeless film. I am fortunate that I was a part of it," said Preity.