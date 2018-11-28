 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Might Feel Offended! Preity Zinta Reveals She Was THE FIRST CHOICE For Jab We Met

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 LIVE: Police Seizes Campaign Material From BJP's Polling Agents
-
- Realme U1 Launch: Watch The Live Stream Now!
- Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel? Shankar Talks About 3.0!
- New Tata Harrier's Teaser Video Shows Its Drive Modes
- Hockey World Cup 2018: All You Need To Know About India
- The Huge Birthmark On Her Face Ruined Her Childhood
- How Can You Report Your Mutual Fund Complaints?
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
Back in the days, rumours were rife that Preity Zinta & Kareena Kapoor Khan shared cold vibes when Preity replaced Kareena in Karan Johar's Kal Ho Na Ho. Karan had also revealed the reason why he dropped Kareena from KHNH and had said, "She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'."
Preity was not the first choice but it is a role that has come to define her. Kal Ho Na Ho, which completes 15 years today (November 28, 2018), was first offered to Kareena Kapoor but it came to Preity after she declined it. Ironically, Preity was supposed to play Geet in Jab We Met, a role that Kareena will forever be associated with.
That's One Interesting Revelation!
Preity Zinta, who turned down Jab We Met, has no regrets about the film, which is considered a modern romantic classic. Preity says she and Kareena have a 'karmic connection'.
"There is a karmic connection between Kareena and me. We both are in very good karma with each other because she said no to Kal Ho Na Ho and I said no to Jab We Met', both of them are iconic and career defining films.
People tell me they liked me a lot in Kal Ho Na Ho' and I think she did a wonderful job as Geet," she said.
Preity On Kal Ho Na Ho
"It was very special to me because I lost my first love. I was in love with him, he was not. I felt strongly when the film was offered to me. Some of the best things have happened to me during that film," Preity told PTI in an interview.
Preity Says She Shares A Great Rapport With Jaya Bachchan Now
The film revolved around a young, introvert woman, who has trust issues after her father's suicide. Eventually, she falls into love but that is not to be. Preity also said she and Jaya Bachchan, who played her mother in the film, share a great bonding now.
Preity On SRK & KJo's Dad Yash Johar
She also recalled her bonding with director Karan Johar's father Yash Johar, who tragically passed away after the film. Also, Shahrukh Khan underwent a major surgery during the shooting.
"It was one of those films that filled me with joy but it broke our hearts as well. It was a roller coaster ride. It is a timeless film. I am fortunate that I was a part of it," said Preity.
Arjun Kapoor Gets SLAMMED As Anshula Receives RAPE THREATS Over A Silly Mishap!