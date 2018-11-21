English
 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan On Sexual Harassment: Women Have To Be Secure In Work Space

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Sexual Harassment: Women Have To Be Secure In Work Space

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Actor Kareerna Kapoor Khan says she appreciates women coming out and speaking about harassment and believes everyone in the work space should feel safe. The actor says the women in the film industry want a secure work place and currently that is being addressed.

    "We are openly having discussion today. The fact that there are so many women, who have come out and spoken, that's a start. The fact is earlier people hadn't spoken for years," Kareena said.

    "Today, people have come out and I really appreciate those women, who actually had the courage to stand up and talk and that is going to help all of us change our workplace and give us security," she added.

    kareena-kapoor-khan-on-sexual-harassment-women-have-be-secure-at-work-place

    Kareena was speaking at the launch of Ishq 104.8 FM's show 'What Women Want', for which the actor has turned an RJ. Kareena said from the biggest star to the smallest, every one in the industry needs to be provided security.

    "Whoever it is, big or small, it has to be safe. It doesn't matter whether you are the biggest superstar or the smallest, women have to be secure. And the most important thing is that we have to keep this momentum going. We have to keep the conversation alive and once we do that, a lot will change," she said.

    When asked if the industry should take stand more openly, Kareena said, "A lot has been assessed and stands have been taken. I am sure legal course is being taken.

    "So many women have spoken out and so much has happened. For years, propel would hide behind the curtains. Today, we are openly having a discussion about it. So, it's a huge change.

    Read more about: kareena kapoor khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue