 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays A Whopping Amount To Taimur's Nanny & It Will Leave You Flabbergasted!

Oh My My!

A source was quoted as telling an entertainment portal, "Taimur's nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go up to Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she's spent at his home."

The Source Further Added..

"There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra."

Not So Long Ago, Randhir Kapoor Had Admitted That Taimur’s Nanny Has Become Famous

He had said, "Every day I get up in the morning, and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspaper. The paparazzi is permanently stationed below the house. Now, everyone recognises his maid also! That's because of the paparazzi."

‘Taimur Is Naughty One’

"Ever since he was born, I visit Kareena more often than I used to earlier. I love spending time with my grandkids, and Taimur is the youngest, so everyone is so fond of him. He is not cranky, but a bit naughty and, yeah, smart, too."

But Randhir Kapoor Wants Taimur To Stay Grounded

"We all love Taimur so much and we are very being cautious that he doesn't get spoiled by all the attention that he's getting from the media."

Randhir Kapor On If He Thinks Taimur resembles him a lot?

Randhir had beamingly said, "Ah! That's [a] godsend, what can I say about it? Whether it's his blue eyes or his looks, he definitely has the Kapoor genes."

Mr Kapoor Had Also Supported Kareena For Balancing Her Personal And Professional Life

"All I can say is that she is a very good mother and she's not leaving the child behind, but just being a working mother. There's nothing wrong in it. What's the harm if she goes out for shopping or hits the gym? After all, she has got a life, too."