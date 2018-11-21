 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why There's No BAD BLOOD Between Her & Saif 's Ex-wife Amrita Singh!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nagrota Attack: Free Run For Terrorists
-
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
- Ban On Registration Of New Vehicles In Bangalore — Does It Really Make A Difference?
- Launch Alert: Huawei Mate 20 Pro To Launch On 27th November
- Deepika And Ranveer Bangalore Reception: All You Need To Know!
- F1 Raceweek: Alonso Farewell Looms
- Typhus - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
- Have You Visited These Saltwater Lakes Of India?
Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her outspoken nature. She loves speaking her mind out and apparently, that's why many young girls look up toher. From being a top actress to a beautiful mom, Kareena has led her life with utmost grace. Kareena is Saif Ali Khan's second wife and the lady has never ever spoken ill about his first wife, Amrita Singh and her kids - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In her recent media interaction, Kareena was all praises for Amrita and now, we know why there's no bad blood between them!
Kareena Kapoor Praises Amrita Singh
While praising Amrita, Kareena said, "I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who's brought them up spectacularly."
Kareena Was All Love For Sara & Ibrahim
She further added, "I'm meant to be their friend only. I love them dearly and whenever I'm wanted or my advice needed, I'm there for both at any point in their life."
Kareena Calls Sara A Rare Combination Of Beauty & Brains
Kareena says, "Sara is a rare combination of beauty and brains and that has happened to the Indian film industry after a long time. She can hold a conversation with anyone and at the same time give a shot in which she is looking absolutely gorgeous.
She has all it takes and I think she will be the brightest stars on the screen. I can only hope and pray for the best for her."
Kareena Also Reacted To Taimur's Viral Toy
Yesterday, a picture of toy named 'Taimur Ali Khan doll' was going viral on the social media. When Kareena was asked for her reaction, she said, "Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what was I supposed to say."
Saif Wasn't Bothered About The Extra Attention On Taimur
"But Saif pointed out that it is because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him. There is so much genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls."
Kareena Admits That So Much Of Attention On Taimur Annoy Her Sometimes
"But, they should understand that he is a two-year-old child and needs a normal life.
Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the media to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It's tough on him as it's on Saif and me."
Did You Know How Saif Reacted To Taimur's Doll?
"Maybe I should trademark his name. The least they could do is send me one! I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return."
Credits - Mumbai Mirror