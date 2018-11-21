 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why There's No BAD BLOOD Between Her & Saif 's Ex-wife Amrita Singh!

Kareena Kapoor Praises Amrita Singh

While praising Amrita, Kareena said, "I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who's brought them up spectacularly."

Kareena Was All Love For Sara & Ibrahim

She further added, "I'm meant to be their friend only. I love them dearly and whenever I'm wanted or my advice needed, I'm there for both at any point in their life."

Kareena Calls Sara A Rare Combination Of Beauty & Brains

Kareena says, "Sara is a rare combination of beauty and brains and that has happened to the Indian film industry after a long time. She can hold a conversation with anyone and at the same time give a shot in which she is looking absolutely gorgeous.

She has all it takes and I think she will be the brightest stars on the screen. I can only hope and pray for the best for her."

Kareena Also Reacted To Taimur's Viral Toy

Yesterday, a picture of toy named 'Taimur Ali Khan doll' was going viral on the social media. When Kareena was asked for her reaction, she said, "Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what was I supposed to say."

Saif Wasn't Bothered About The Extra Attention On Taimur

"But Saif pointed out that it is because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him. There is so much genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls."

Kareena Admits That So Much Of Attention On Taimur Annoy Her Sometimes

"But, they should understand that he is a two-year-old child and needs a normal life.

Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the media to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It's tough on him as it's on Saif and me."

Did You Know How Saif Reacted To Taimur's Doll?

"Maybe I should trademark his name. The least they could do is send me one! I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return."



