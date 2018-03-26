 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan TROLLED & BODY-SHAMED For Her New Picture; Gets Asked To Start Eating!

Related Articles
Last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan set the ramp on fire with Kartik Aaryan as they turned show-stoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the t the Summer Couture Week 2018 in Singapore. Later Kareena's bestie Amrita Arora posted a behind-the-scene picture with her on her Instagram. While the netizens couldn't get enough of Bebo's gorgeous looks, a certain section of people ended up trolling and body-shaming her mercilessly.
Earlier this year, the actress was heavily trolled and slut-shamed for her Vogue magazine photoshoot. Coming back to present times, here's how Kareena's picture with Amrita was flooded with unsavoury comments-
Damn These 'Sanskari' Gyaan!
Kareena, who was dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble - an embellished bralet and lehenga, was trolled for looking "too skinny". She was asked to start eating and gain weight. "Kuchh kha liya karo," wrote one user.
This Is Disgusting
Another user speculated that Kareena is suffering from malnutrition and commented, "Seems like Kareena underwent some treatment to look skinny,"
They Didn't Stop There
An Instagram user posted, " What happened to Kareena? She looks like a skull." Some also said that Kareena looked older than her age: "Amrita looks fab and you look aged." wrote a netizen.
Like Really?
" Visible ribs...well thats not a good sign.... Bebo...pls don't hurt your beautiful shape," commented a troller.
They Didn't Even Spare Kareena's Outfit
" Honestly speaking I dint like at all.. Can't believe dat Manish designed it." wrote @namita_shetty123. Another user @maliha.aazam posted, " do kareena really knows whats showing from her top ? disgusting dress."
On The Other Hand,
In a video post on Instagram, Kareena was heard saying, " I am here at my most favourite Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. It has just gotten over and of course the reaction has been spectacular. I love you Manisha and thank you for the most fantastic evening."
Lately, Kareena Kapoor has been frequently photographed hitting the gym with people going gaga over her svelte figure post shedding off the extra pounds gained during pregnancy.