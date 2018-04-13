 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan WARNS Akshay Kumar & It Has Got To Do Something With Her Son Taimur!

Related Articles
Barely even two, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur is already a superstar. He has an immense fan-following and his cute pictures never fail to go viral on the internet. With his cute looks and those royal genes, the adorable star kid is a paparazzi's darling! And now, mommy Kareena believes that her tiny tot could give the superstars a run for their money.
At the recently held Lokmat Awards in Mumbai when Bebo was quizzed about Taimur, the actress in a jest openly descibed his popularity as a challenge to Akshay Kumar. Read on to know more about this hilarous moment which left us in splits-
Kareena Feels Taimur Is A Threat To Akshay Kumar's Popularity
The actress jokingly said, "Akshay, Taimur is a threat to you, I am telling you. Even in your fan following he can surpass you."
Kareena Throws An Open Challenge
Bebo even went on to say, "If you release a movie with him, then his collection is going to be more than Akshay. That is something Akshay, it's an open challenge."
She Wants People To Appreciate Taimur
Kareena said, "I would like him to do something with his life and then I would like people to appreciate him."
He Is Just A Kid
"He is still very small and he should actually be given a chance rather than having so much of this kind of pressure that is already on him. It is so scary," Kareena confessed.
She Is Paranoid About Him
The 'Veerey Di Wedding' actress said that although she has never shied away from getting him clicked in public, there are times when she gets a little paranoid with all the media attention. She said, "Of course, as a mother I am paranoid. Every mother is paranoid about their child. But the more I think about it or think about putting a kala theeka or not send him out of the house, I think that is being over paranoid, so I am just trying to let him have a normal life."
This Is What She Wants Taimur To Be When He Grows Up
The actress said that she wants her son to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and become a cricketer. She was quoted as saying, "I wouldn't want to choose, I hope he chooses. Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer."
Kareena Feels Glad That She Choose A Career In Bollywood
"After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't think I can think about anything else. I've always been an actor and can't imagine doing anything else."
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.
