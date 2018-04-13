 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan WARNS Akshay Kumar & It Has Got To Do Something With Her Son Taimur!

Kareena Feels Taimur Is A Threat To Akshay Kumar's Popularity

The actress jokingly said, "Akshay, Taimur is a threat to you, I am telling you. Even in your fan following he can surpass you."



Kareena Throws An Open Challenge

Bebo even went on to say, "If you release a movie with him, then his collection is going to be more than Akshay. That is something Akshay, it's an open challenge."



She Wants People To Appreciate Taimur

Kareena said, "I would like him to do something with his life and then I would like people to appreciate him."



He Is Just A Kid

"He is still very small and he should actually be given a chance rather than having so much of this kind of pressure that is already on him. It is so scary," Kareena confessed.



She Is Paranoid About Him

The 'Veerey Di Wedding' actress said that although she has never shied away from getting him clicked in public, there are times when she gets a little paranoid with all the media attention. She said, "Of course, as a mother I am paranoid. Every mother is paranoid about their child. But the more I think about it or think about putting a kala theeka or not send him out of the house, I think that is being over paranoid, so I am just trying to let him have a normal life."



This Is What She Wants Taimur To Be When He Grows Up

The actress said that she wants her son to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and become a cricketer. She was quoted as saying, "I wouldn't want to choose, I hope he chooses. Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer."



Kareena Feels Glad That She Choose A Career In Bollywood

"After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't think I can think about anything else. I've always been an actor and can't imagine doing anything else."

