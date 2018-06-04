 »   »   »  Take A Wild Guess! Kareena Kapoor Had Rejected These 2 Blockbuster Movies

Related Articles
They say 'One man's meat is another man's poison' and holds true for many celebrities in Bollywood.While Kareena Kapoor rejected two blockbuster movies back in 2013, her rejection paved the way for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's glory and even gave Shahrukh Khan, with his biggest hit till date. Well, if you're thinking which are the two movies that she rejected, think no more! They are Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Kareena Kapoor was first offered Chennai Express, followed by Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Sadly, she rejected these two movies due to date issues and then the role went on to Deepika Padukone.
The Ever Successful Kareena Kapoor
We're sure Kareena Kapoor would not regret her decision by rejecting Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela as she's found success year after year with her other movies.
One Man’s Loss Is Another Man’s Gain
Well, the good part is that Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela established Ranveer Singh as a popular actor and the same movie gave Deepika Padukone her first Filmfare Best Actress Award. Also, Chennai Express ended up being one of Shahrukh Khan's biggest hits as well.
Kareena Kapoor's Latest Release
Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding is doing pretty well at the box office and the movie has received a lot of mixed reviews. The film-makers are hoping that the movie will break the 'glass ceiling'.
On Other Rumours!
Kareena Kapoor is rumoured to be starring alongside Shahrukh Khan in the movie, Salute. Reports state that the movie will go on floors once SRK completes shooting for Zero.
