 »   »   »  Take A Wild Guess! Kareena Kapoor Had Rejected These 2 Blockbuster Movies

The Ever Successful Kareena Kapoor

We're sure Kareena Kapoor would not regret her decision by rejecting Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela as she's found success year after year with her other movies.



One Man’s Loss Is Another Man’s Gain

Well, the good part is that Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela established Ranveer Singh as a popular actor and the same movie gave Deepika Padukone her first Filmfare Best Actress Award. Also, Chennai Express ended up being one of Shahrukh Khan's biggest hits as well.



Kareena Kapoor's Latest Release

Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding is doing pretty well at the box office and the movie has received a lot of mixed reviews. The film-makers are hoping that the movie will break the 'glass ceiling'.



On Other Rumours!

Kareena Kapoor is rumoured to be starring alongside Shahrukh Khan in the movie, Salute. Reports state that the movie will go on floors once SRK completes shooting for Zero.

