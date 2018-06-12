English
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Spotted Strolling The Streets Of London With Taimur [PICTURES]

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a good time in London along with their son Taimur and were spotted strolling the streets of the city like commoners. The best part is that they were not mobbed by anyone, like how it happens back in India, and were enjoying every bit of their stay. They visited a few pizza stores and carried baby Taimur to several parks. A lot of fan clubs posted pictures of their stay in London and we guess they'll holiday there for a few more days.

    Kareena Kapoor first landed in London to celebrate Sonam Kapoor's birthday on June 9, 2018 and then Saif Ali Khan and Taimur joined her. After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena is taking a break and might return to work by the end of 2018. Rumours state that she's all set to star alongside Shahrukh Khan in Salute. However, no official confirmation has been made and we'll have to wait and watch. Check out Kareena, Saif and Taimur chilling in London below...

    Stopping By An Eatery

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are seen stopping by an eatery and enjoying their delicacy. It surely looks like they're having a great time there.

    A Walk For Taimur

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor take Taimur out for a stroll across the streets of London and the little boy is loving it.

    A Walk In The Park

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are making the most of their time with son Taimur.

    Lucky Taimur

    Taimur has already visited a lot of countries at such a young age and he sure is lucky on this front, folks!

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 18:08 [IST]
