 »   »   » Kareena-Sonam's Veere Di Wedding Copied From Sex And The City? The Truth Is Finally Out!

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles, is in tremendous buzz owing to multiple reasons - it's Kareena's first film after Taimur's birth, Sonam & Kareena's first collaboration, Swara & Shikha are seen in their coolest avatars ever!
While, the trailer of the film got amazing responses especially from youth, many fans claimed that the film is copied from Sex And The City. Recently, while promoting Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan threw light on this rumours and spoke the truth and here's what she has to say:
Kareena On VDW
In her recent interview with DNA, Kareena Kapoor Khan made it clear that it's neither a chick flick nor copied from Sex And The City. She told, "It's not a typical chick flick with costumes and songs. It's got soul and is about four girls coming together."
'Not Close To Sex And The City'
"It's entertaining and the way they talk to each other is quite real. I guess that's the reason Rhea didn't want to call it a chick flick. It isn't anything close to Sex and The City," said Kareena.
Kareena On The Cast Using Cuss Words In The Trailer
Kareena thrashed those who tried to shame the cast for using cuss words in the film and said, "When I read the script, I didn't think it would get these kind of reactions. Normal people, including girls, talk like this."
Bebo Was Confident About The Trailer
"That's the relatability. Perhaps, that's why it has got strong reactions. When I saw the trailer, I knew people would like it. It's got the flavour of what the youth want today," added Bebo.
Kareena On The Plot Of The Film
"I think Veere stands for my bro or friend's wedding. Everyone has their moment. This is a story about four friends - the first one is tying the knot, the second one is going through a divorce, the other is commitment phobic and the fourth one is married but is facing issues. So, it's about four women in different stages of love."
