 »   »   » Kareena-Sonam's Veere Di Wedding Copied From Sex And The City? The Truth Is Finally Out!

Kareena On VDW

In her recent interview with DNA, Kareena Kapoor Khan made it clear that it's neither a chick flick nor copied from Sex And The City. She told, "It's not a typical chick flick with costumes and songs. It's got soul and is about four girls coming together."



'Not Close To Sex And The City'

"It's entertaining and the way they talk to each other is quite real. I guess that's the reason Rhea didn't want to call it a chick flick. It isn't anything close to Sex and The City," said Kareena.



Kareena On The Cast Using Cuss Words In The Trailer

Kareena thrashed those who tried to shame the cast for using cuss words in the film and said, "When I read the script, I didn't think it would get these kind of reactions. Normal people, including girls, talk like this."



Bebo Was Confident About The Trailer

"That's the relatability. Perhaps, that's why it has got strong reactions. When I saw the trailer, I knew people would like it. It's got the flavour of what the youth want today," added Bebo.



Kareena On The Plot Of The Film

"I think Veere stands for my bro or friend's wedding. Everyone has their moment. This is a story about four friends - the first one is tying the knot, the second one is going through a divorce, the other is commitment phobic and the fourth one is married but is facing issues. So, it's about four women in different stages of love."

