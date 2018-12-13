English
Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Spotted On A Film Set: Dressed Goregeously As Always

By
    After the release of the much awaited Veere Di Wedding in June this year, we have all been wondering when we will get to see the royal Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen again. Well folks, it doesn't look like it's going to be too long. Kareena Kapoor was spotted today at what looks like a movie set suggesting that she is shooting for a new movie. Check out what our paps snapped below!

    Gorgeous As Always

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking gorgeous in this pastel yellow lehenga with a sweetheart neckline and embellished border. This Bollywood diva was last seen Veere Di Wedding playing the role of Kalindi Puri. Veere Di Wedding was an all-girl star cast drama comedy. She acted alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, all portraying modern, urban, glam avatar in the movie. Although Veere Di Wedding received average reviews, Kareena was praised for her performance in the movie.

    Is there A ‘Good News’?

    Could this be the shooting for the upcoming Dharma Productions movie, Good News? Good News is being directed by Raj Mehta and is is set to release in July, 2019. Kareena Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

    Queen Of Her Radio Show

    There's no dearth of talents that Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot explore. Kareena now has her own radio chat show called ‘What Women Want', or the way she likes to put it ‘What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan'. WWW with KKK! The shows many guests range from comedian Mallika Dua to her sister and actress Karishma Kapoor, to actresss Sunny Leone and more. Doesn't Kareena look like a queen on the sets of her radio chat show?

    Taimur Riding Piggyback On Papa’s Shoulders

    This evening, our paps spotted Nawab Saif Ali Khan giving a piggyback ride to his doll of a son, Taimur Ali Khan. It's not just Kareena but also her hubby Saif who is diving into alternative platforms to explore their talents. Saif received showers of praise for his amazing performance in the Netflix series, Sacred Games. It's great to see this royal couple pushing boundaries of today's entertainment industry!

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 23:00 [IST]
