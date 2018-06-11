 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Is Unstoppable; Fought The 'Wedding & Baby' Shackles In Bollywood

While actors in Bollywood can star in movies with actresses half their age even after being married, the same can't be said to actresses, as film-makers believe that their career is finally over and people would be disinterested in their movies. Kareena Kapoor revealed that she was told her career would come to a screeching halt after her wedding, and the actress proudly stated that she changed the rules of the game and came out as a winner as she balanced both her family and work really well.

"My family, my son, my husband - they are the most important things for me. I love being a mother as much as I love my work. I want to ace that balancing act and be an example for others. I was told that I won't get films after marriage. I changed that. Even if this [doing fewer films] turns out to be a mistake, I'm okay with it. I have no regrets about the path I have chosen," she said to MidDay.



Balancing Work & Family "My husband isn't a businessman who comes home at 6 pm. He is an actor too, and between us, we must balance our time out for Taimur."

A Healthy Plan "We have decided we'll do one film each - I did Veere Di Wedding, now he is doing Navdeep's [Singh] film. After he finishes his commitments by November, I will start my next. So, I can kick it off in January."

On Her Upcoming Projects "There is a project, of course, but I will let the announcements be made before I speak about it."

Signed A Movie With Karan Johar's Dharma Productions? Rumours are doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor has already signed a movie with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the project might go on floors soon.

Veere Di Wedding Success Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of Veere Di Wedding as the movie fared really well at the box office. She proved that despite being married and having a baby, there is always path for success in Bollywood.

