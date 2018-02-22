 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Talks About Taimur's Birth, Reveals Some Days Were Really Frustrating; Here's Why

The Precious Days

She wrote, "For almost every mother, the first days with her newborn baby are precious memories to be cherished forever. They are surely some of the most challenging and at the same time fulfilling days we will experience as women."

Some Were Frustrating

She added, "I remember some long days and nights, without much sleep. Some were frustrating, as I tried inexpertly to calm my crying child. Some were simply bliss - as I treasured the new life that I had been able to bring into the world."

I Will Always Remember The First Day Of Taimur's Life

"I know I have been fortunate to embark on the journey of parenthood - and I will always remember the first days of my child's life. I have been lucky. For too many mothers in South Asia, the first days of their baby's life will be remembered for a whole different reason," wrote Kareena.

Give Your Baby The Best Start

Kareena also gave three suggestions to the new mothers. She wrote, "First, we need to feed our newborn babies in the best way that we can: with our breast milk. To give your baby the best start in life that he or she deserves, start breastfeeding within the first hour of life - and feed the baby only breast milk, nothing else."

Challenge Beliefs

"Second, we need to challenge harmful beliefs and practices that are putting our babies in danger. We need to entrust ourselves to skilled birth attendants who are properly trained to look after us and our babies in the time around birth," added Kareena.

Treat Girls & Boys Equally

"Third, we need to look after our girls just as well as we look after our boys. As females ourselves, it is incredibly sad that baby girls do not always get the same care that baby boys do. If your baby girl becomes unwell, get help for them just as quickly as you would do for a boy," said Kareena.