Kareena Kapoor BLASTS Feminists For Their Non-stop Lecture, Says She's A Feminist In The RIGHT WAY

Posted By:
    All hell breaks loose on Twitter when an actress says she's not a feminist, and the trolls start off immediately lashing out against them. The lecture by feminists groups go non-stop for days and Kareena Kapoor tasted their wrath recently when she said during a press conference, "I believe in equality but I wouldn't say I am a feminist. I am as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. That's just the way I am." Twitter was filled with feminists fury right after she made the comment and tweets came up against her one after the other.

    Some asked Kareena Kapoor to read the dictionary and get the definition of feminism and the others stated that Kareena looks down upon other women and so on and so forth. However, Kareena Kapoor didn't give two hoots about the lecture by feminists and opened up to HT by saying that she said nothing wrong. She stated that she's a feminist, but in the right way. Here's what she had to say to the trolls, read below!

    Equality Comes First, Says Kareena

    "What was wrong in the feminism statement? I'd still say that I believe in equality and there's nothing wrong in it."

    Feminists’ Twitter Tirade

    "Most people think that feminism means male bashing and it makes women superior. That's what they've always meant, otherwise why would they be fighting on Twitter every time."

    I'm A Feminist In The Right Way

    "However, I would also like to add, that in a way, I am a bit of a feminist but I am a feminist in the right way."

    Both Men & Women Are Equally Important

    "I'm not trying to say that men are lesser, because they are not. I believe it takes two to tango in any kind of a relationship. But then, main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain (whatever I say, trolling will start), especially when it comes to feminism."

    When Asked If Her Words Were Misconstrued

    "It's fine. It doesn't matter. The fact is, I do believe in equality. I do believe it takes a man and a woman to set an example. If you don't have support from a man and vice versa, it would be difficult to have a family."

    Kareena Stuck-up To Feminazis

    "I don't want to get associated with any ‘isms'. I mean, why does something have to have a name or a tag?," she summed it up to Hindustan Times.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 13:25 [IST]
