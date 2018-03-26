 »   »   » So Extravagant! Kareena Kapoor Walks The Ramp For Manish Malhotra In Singapore! View Pictures

Related Articles
Kareena Kapoor stole the limelight and looked extravagant as she walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore and social media can't have enough of it. Her pictures are doing the rounds all over the Internet and even Amrita Arora and Sophie Choudry joined Manish Malhotra in the celebrations. Manish posted several images and clips on his Twitter handle and also praised Kareena Kapoor as his "little sister" and "forever muse."
The Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor was the show-stopper at the Atlas Bar in Parkview Square, Singapore and the fashion show was attended by almost 300 guests. Model Kartik Aaryan accompanied Kareena Kapoor on the ramp and Manish Malhotra called him "cool and charming" on Instagram. The Summer Couture 2018 will surely go down as one of Kareena Kapoor and Manish Malhotra's best! View the pictures below!
Manish-Kareena-Kartik
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's smile says it all folks! He's on top of the moon as the fashion show featuring Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, was a big success.
Sophie Choudry & Amrita Arora
Manish Malhotra was also accompanied by his close friends Amrita Arora and Sophie Choudry at The Summer Couture 2018 in Singapore.
But First, Selfie!
Well, when you are with friends and no matter how important is the task you have at hand, it's always important to take a selfie first.
It's Time To Party
After a hard day of work at The Summer Couture 2018, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry and Kartik Aaryan let their hair down and have a party.
The Cool Duo!
Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan ended up being the best duo at The Summer Couture 2018 and the pictures speak for themselves!
A Thank You Gesture!
It looks like Manish Malhotra is thanking Kartik Aaryan for making the fashion show a success! Both Manish and Kartik look equally delighted.
The Great Pose
Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor poses with the model Kartik Aaryan and both of them look nothing less than a dream.
Picture With The Stylist!
Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan pose for a picture with a hairstylist at The Summer Couture 2018 fashion show in Singapore.
Instagram Stories!
Model Kartik Aaryan's Instagram stories were filled with pictures from The Summer Couture 2018, and majority of them were with Kareena Kapoor.