 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Wants To Star In A Kannada Movie! Read Details

The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had debuted in a Kannada film named Aishwarya alongside Upendra in 2006, and now Kareena Kapoor revealed at the Bangalore International Film Festival (Biffes) that she'd love to work in a Kannada movie and entertain the audiences despite not knowing the language, as cinema is universal and cuts across all boundaries. The stage was also shared with Rang De Basanti director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra.
Speaking at the event, Kareena Kapoor opened up by saying, "I don't know the language (Kannada), but I hope someday I will entertain in your language. Maybe in a film someday. Cinema is the coming together of people, which has no language, religion, and regional boundaries. Cinema is in my blood. It is my passion and it is food for the soul for me."
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor revealed that she'd love to star in a Kannada movie someday despite not knowing the language.
Biffes
She spoke at the Bangalore International Film Festival (Biffes) and we hope a Kannada film-maker would approach her.
Sharing The Stage
Kareena Kapoor also shared the stage with Rang De Basanti director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra at the Bangalore International Film Festival (Biffes).
Cutting Across Barriers
Kareena Kapoor stated that cinema crosses all barriers and it doesn't matter which language an actor stars in.
Blood & Lifeline
Kareena Kapoor also stated that cinema is her blood and her lifeline and can never live without it.
So True
Several Bollywood celebrities debuted in Kannada movies before making it big in Bollywood.
It's Real, Folks!
Juhi Chawla, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone first debuted in Kannada films before taking a footstep in Bollywood.
Kannada Movie
We hope Kareena Kapoor will star in a Kannada movie as soon as possible, peeps! It sounds interesting.