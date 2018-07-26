 »   »   »  Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood Celebrities Salute The Indian Soldiers! View Tweets

Preity Zinta

"Remembering our Hero's of the Indian Armed Forces today with a big salute. Thank you for your sacrifice and bravery."

Abhishek Bachchan

"Kargil Vijay Divas in honour of our brave soldiers who fought for us and continue to. Never forget."

Taapsee Pannu

"I am sure they never wanted to fight...... But they were ready to die for our country. I would any day prefer to celebrate each n every day WITH them than this one day without them... Kargil Vijay Divas."

Hema Malini

"Today is the 19th Kargil Vijay Diwas when we taught Pakistan a lesson with an emphatic victory in a war they won't forget! let us pay a tribute to our martyrs who laid down their lives for the country and helped to keep our flag flying high. Salute."

Esha Deol

"Today is the 19th Kargil Vijay Diwas... as a tribute I'd lik' to share this throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan and me from the film! I will always be proud to be a part of 'lOC Kargil'."

Vivek Oberoi

"A salute to our martyrs Kargil Vijay Divas...We owe it to them to be a better society and a stronger nation!"

Kailash Kher

"In Dras. Kargil war memorial Remembering all the real heroes of this soil. Naman hai tumko hey Bharat ke Veer.. Kargil Vijay Diwas."

Shankar Mahadevan

"This Kargil Vijay Diwas, my salute to all our brave soldiers for their sacrifices they make for our country."