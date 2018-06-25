 »   »   »  Girls Just Wanna Have Fun: On Karisma Kapoor's Birthday, Kareena & Sonam Paint The Town Red!

Related Articles
It's Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday today and she's having one helluva time in London along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Also, her close friends Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja and several others are in the city to ring in her birthday and make it a day to remember. Karisma, Kareena and Sonam posted several pictures on their Instagram handle enjoying their time at a restaurant and it looks like everyone just don't want the day to come to an end.
Kareena Kapoor rarely posts pictures on her Instagram handle but today she's on a picture and story spree and we guess it'll keep on coming the whole day. Karisma is really blessed with such a wonderful family and friends. The Kapoor girls are painting the town red and they'll be doing it for a few more days to come as it looks like their holiday has not come to an end yet!
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
After looking at this picture, all we gotta say is girls just wanna have fun, folks!
Non-stop Partying!
Karisma Kapoor's birthday party has been going on since midnight at the look of it. It might as well get over by midnight too. It's a whole day of celebrations!
Really Cool Sunglasses
The girls are seen sporting some really cool and funky sunglasses and look so damn gorgeous!
Kareena Kapoor & Her Killer Looks
Kareena Kapoor stole the show with her killer looks and all of her selfies look so amazing!
So True, Folks!
Kareena Kapoor has posted more number of pictures on her Instagram handle than previously before. All thanks to her sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday.
Annabel's Fair
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Anand Ahuja were at the Annabel's Fair and enjoyed the cultural dance.
It's Lunch Time
Karisma, Kareena, Sonam, Saif and Anand pose for a picture as they have lunch at a popular restaurant in London.
All Excited & Happy
Sonam Kapoor looks all excited and happy to be in the company of her near and dear ones in London.
Sonam's Birthday Wish Is The Best!
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram by posting a picture of Karisma Kapoor at her wedding ceremony. Sonam wished Karisma all the very best!
