 »   »   »  Girls Just Wanna Have Fun: On Karisma Kapoor's Birthday, Kareena & Sonam Paint The Town Red!

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

After looking at this picture, all we gotta say is girls just wanna have fun, folks!

Non-stop Partying!

Karisma Kapoor's birthday party has been going on since midnight at the look of it. It might as well get over by midnight too. It's a whole day of celebrations!

Really Cool Sunglasses

The girls are seen sporting some really cool and funky sunglasses and look so damn gorgeous!

Kareena Kapoor & Her Killer Looks

Kareena Kapoor stole the show with her killer looks and all of her selfies look so amazing!

So True, Folks!

Kareena Kapoor has posted more number of pictures on her Instagram handle than previously before. All thanks to her sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday.

Annabel's Fair

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Anand Ahuja were at the Annabel's Fair and enjoyed the cultural dance.

It's Lunch Time

Karisma, Kareena, Sonam, Saif and Anand pose for a picture as they have lunch at a popular restaurant in London.

All Excited & Happy

Sonam Kapoor looks all excited and happy to be in the company of her near and dear ones in London.

Sonam's Birthday Wish Is The Best!

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram by posting a picture of Karisma Kapoor at her wedding ceremony. Sonam wished Karisma all the very best!