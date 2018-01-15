 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor's 675 Sq Ft Apartment Sold For Rs 7 Crores!

Bandra is the most sought after locality for the rich and famous in Mumbai and people are willing to splurge any amount of money just to own a house there and Karisma Kapoor's 675 sq ft apartment's sale is the living proof that rich buyers are always ready for Bandra, no matter what the prices are.

Karisma Kapoor transferred the rights of her apartment to Silver Birch Real Estate Pvt Ltd, for a whopping Rs 1.03 Lakh/sq ft totalling of Rs 7 Crores for a modest 675 sq ft space. Her house is situated on the ground floor of the Park Avenue building at junction 16 and 29 road, Bandra West.