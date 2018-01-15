 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor's 675 Sq Ft Apartment Sold For Rs 7 Crores!

Bandra is the most sought after locality for the rich and famous in Mumbai and people are willing to splurge any amount of money just to own a house there and Karisma Kapoor's 675 sq ft apartment's sale is the living proof that rich buyers are always ready for Bandra, no matter what the prices are.
Karisma Kapoor transferred the rights of her apartment to Silver Birch Real Estate Pvt Ltd, for a whopping Rs 1.03 Lakh/sq ft totalling of Rs 7 Crores for a modest 675 sq ft space. Her house is situated on the ground floor of the Park Avenue building at junction 16 and 29 road, Bandra West.
675 Sq Ft Apartment
More Than The Market Value
Real Price Is 1.89 Crores
The real market value for the apartment of 675 sq ft is 1.89 Crores but the firm purchased it for Rs 7 Crores, which is 3.7 times higher than the actual value.
Bandra Is Gold
Bandra For The Rich & Famous
So Surprising
Rs 7 Crores
35 Lakhs For Registration
DNA stated that the deal was completed in December 2017 and the real estate firm payed Rs 35 Lakhs as stamp duty for registering the document.
Market Insider Speaks
"Such high rate for an old building is unheard of. But it is a one-off deal and doesn't represent the market sentiments. Whenever a star is involved, the deal does attract a premium," said Prakkash Rohira of Karma Realtor.
Bandra Imperial Heights
Also, Congress MP Priya Dutt sold her apartment in Bandra's Imperial Heights for Rs 93,000/sq ft. That's a huge amount!