 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor & Her Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor Come Together To Celebrate Daughter Samaira’s Birthday

Karishma Kapoor - Sunjay Kapoor COME TOGETHER for daughter Samaira Kapoor's Birthday | FilmiBeat

Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur came together to celebrate the birthday of their lovely daughter Samaira, who turned 13 on March 11, 2018. Karisma shared a few pictures and stories on her Instagram handle from the birthday bash showcasing cakes, candles and various other things. Karisma also got nostalgic and shared a few throwback pictures of Samaira from her childhood days and wished her a very happy birthday.

It's nice to see Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur come together for their daughter's birthday as their wedding came to a screeching halt in 2016, after being married for thirteen years. The couple are blessed with two children Samaira, 13 and Kiaan, 8. The trio looked way too happy in the pictures and we hope they keep coming together on their children's birthdays and other important days.

Samaira's 13th Birthday Party! Daddy Sunjay Kapur has some fun sporting a fake moustache during his daughter Samaira's 13th birthday party. But First, Selfie! Sunjay Kapur takes a selfie with his adorable daughter Samaira before she cut her birthday cake. The little girl turned 13 on March 11, 2018. Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Stories Karisma Kapoor shared a few Instagram stories straight from the birthday bash and also drew a heart below the postcard that read, "Samaira turns 13." Yummy Birthday Cake Karisma Kapoor also shared the picture of Samaira's yummy birthday cake and man, this really is a cake to watch out for! It looks like Samaira loves Starbucks a lot, as the cake is designed on those lines. Karisma Kapoor Feeling Nostalgic Karisma Kapoor also shared this flashback picture of a little Samaira and the girl looks so cute, sweet and adorable! Doesn't she, folks? Happy Birthday Samaira! Karisma Kapoor also shared this picture of pecking a kiss on her daughter Samaira's forehead. Wish you a happy 13th birthday Samaira! Have many many more.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,