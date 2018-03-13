 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor & Sunjay Kapur's Son Kiaan Celebrates His 8th Birthday! View Pictures

Related Articles
- Karisma Kapoor & Her Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor Come Together To Celebrate Daughter Samaira’s Birthday
- Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Meet Hillary Clinton! View Pictures
- Inside Pics: EXES Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor TRIP Under One Roof Sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIPS Kapoor Clan Wedding; Shweta Bachchan BUMPS INTO Abhishek's EX Karisma!
- Randhir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With His Daughters Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor! Pictures
- VIRAL! Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PIC With Abhishek When He Was ENGAGED To Karisma Kapoor?
- Birthday Bash! Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora Go WILD In Goa! Pictures
- TROUBLESOME! How Abhishek Bachchan HELPED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To AVOID His Ex Karisma Kapoor
- Karisma Kapoor's 675 Sq Ft Apartment Sold For Rs 7 Crores!
- NO MORE COLD WAR? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PARTIES With Abhishek's EX-GF Karisma Kapoor At SRK's Bash
- Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor & His Wife Priya Sachdev Share New Pictures! View Here
- RESPECT IS IMPORTANT! Abhishek Bachchan LEFT Karisma Kapoor & MARRIED Aishwarya Rai For His Parents?
As surprising as it sounds, ex-couple Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's son Kiaan celebrated his 8th birthday yesterday on March 12, 2018 and their daughter Samaira celebrated her 13th birthday just a day prior, which is March 11, 2018 which led to a two-day non stop birthday bash at the Kapoor's house. Karisma threw a Pokemon-themed birthday party to Kiaan and shared several pictures and stories on her Instagram handle.
Also, the another surprising part is that Sunjay Kapur's current wife Priya Sachdev took to Instagram and posed a picture of Sunjay along with Kiaan and wished him a very happy birthday by saying, "Happy Birthday #Kiaan you are 8 years old today ... you are the star in all our lives Shine Bright!" That's such a sweet and adorable gesture from Priya Sachdev, right? View Kiaan's birthday party pictures below!
Daddy Sunjay & Son Kiaan
Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev also posted this adorable picture of Kiaan sitting beside his daddy, on Instagram and wished the little boy a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday Kiaan!
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's sweet little son Kiaan celebrated his 8th birthday yesterday on March 12, 2018.
A Pokemon Themed Birthday Party
Kiaan is an avid fan of the Pokemon series and Karisma Kapoor made sure the entire theme of the birthday bash was around his favourite cartoon and hung Pokemon baloons and other items all over.
What A Wonderful Cake!
If that were not enough, Karisma Kapoor presented Kiaan with a Pokemon themed cake and man, that's a cake like we've never seen before!