 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor & Sunjay Kapur's Son Kiaan Celebrates His 8th Birthday! View Pictures

Karisma Kapoor & Sunjay Kapur's Son Kiaan Celebrates His 8th Birthday!

As surprising as it sounds, ex-couple Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's son Kiaan celebrated his 8th birthday yesterday on March 12, 2018 and their daughter Samaira celebrated her 13th birthday just a day prior, which is March 11, 2018 which led to a two-day non stop birthday bash at the Kapoor's house. Karisma threw a Pokemon-themed birthday party to Kiaan and shared several pictures and stories on her Instagram handle.

Also, the another surprising part is that Sunjay Kapur's current wife Priya Sachdev took to Instagram and posed a picture of Sunjay along with Kiaan and wished him a very happy birthday by saying, "Happy Birthday #Kiaan you are 8 years old today ... you are the star in all our lives Shine Bright!" That's such a sweet and adorable gesture from Priya Sachdev, right? View Kiaan's birthday party pictures below!

Daddy Sunjay & Son Kiaan

Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev also posted this adorable picture of Kiaan sitting beside his daddy, on Instagram and wished the little boy a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday Kiaan!

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's sweet little son Kiaan celebrated his 8th birthday yesterday on March 12, 2018.

A Pokemon Themed Birthday Party

Kiaan is an avid fan of the Pokemon series and Karisma Kapoor made sure the entire theme of the birthday bash was around his favourite cartoon and hung Pokemon baloons and other items all over.

What A Wonderful Cake!

If that were not enough, Karisma Kapoor presented Kiaan with a Pokemon themed cake and man, that's a cake like we've never seen before!

Karisma Kapoor
