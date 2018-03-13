 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor & Sunjay Kapur's Son Kiaan Celebrates His 8th Birthday! View Pictures

Karishma Kapoor's EX Husband Sunjay Kapoor's WIFE Priya wishes her son Kiaan Kapoor | FilmiBeat

As surprising as it sounds, ex-couple Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's son Kiaan celebrated his 8th birthday yesterday on March 12, 2018 and their daughter Samaira celebrated her 13th birthday just a day prior, which is March 11, 2018 which led to a two-day non stop birthday bash at the Kapoor's house. Karisma threw a Pokemon-themed birthday party to Kiaan and shared several pictures and stories on her Instagram handle.

Also, the another surprising part is that Sunjay Kapur's current wife Priya Sachdev took to Instagram and posed a picture of Sunjay along with Kiaan and wished him a very happy birthday by saying, "Happy Birthday #Kiaan you are 8 years old today ... you are the star in all our lives Shine Bright!" That's such a sweet and adorable gesture from Priya Sachdev, right? View Kiaan's birthday party pictures below!