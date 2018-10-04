 »   »   »  Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur And Wife Priya Sachdev Are Expecting Their First Child

Related Articles
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur is all set to become a father once again, as his wife Priya Sachdev is pregnant. Reports state that she'll deliver the child by the end of 2018 and the doctors have given the date to be sometime in December. She is now 7 months into her pregnancy.
An Official Confirmation Is Yet To Be Made
Also, both Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have not made the pregnancy news public yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from the couple.
The Newborn Would Be Priya Sachdev's Second Child
This is Priya Sachdev's third marriage and she was blessed with a girl child named Safira with her second husband Vikram Chatwal, close two decades ago, and now both Priya and Sunjay are parenting her. The newborn this December would be Priya's second child.
Sunjay Kapur's Third Child
The newborn this December would be Sunjay Kapur's third child. Sunjay is the father of daughter Samiera and son Kiaan with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay is in touch with Karisma and his kids and they go out on holidays regularly.
Wishes To Sunjay Kapur & Priya Sachdev
Here's congratulating Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev for their upcoming new chapter of parenting in life.