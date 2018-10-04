English
 »   »   »  Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur And Wife Priya Sachdev Are Expecting Their First Child

Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur And Wife Priya Sachdev Are Expecting Their First Child

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur is all set to become a father once again, as his wife Priya Sachdev is pregnant. Reports state that she'll deliver the child by the end of 2018 and the doctors have given the date to be sometime in December. She is now 7 months into her pregnancy.

    An Official Confirmation Is Yet To Be Made

    Also, both Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have not made the pregnancy news public yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from the couple.

    The Newborn Would Be Priya Sachdev's Second Child

    This is Priya Sachdev's third marriage and she was blessed with a girl child named Safira with her second husband Vikram Chatwal, close two decades ago, and now both Priya and Sunjay are parenting her. The newborn this December would be Priya's second child.

    Sunjay Kapur's Third Child

    The newborn this December would be Sunjay Kapur's third child. Sunjay is the father of daughter Samiera and son Kiaan with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay is in touch with Karisma and his kids and they go out on holidays regularly.

    An Official Confirmation Is Yet To Be Made

    Also, both Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have not made the pregnancy news public yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from the couple.

    Wishes To Sunjay Kapur & Priya Sachdev

    Here's congratulating Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev for their upcoming new chapter of parenting in life.

    Read more about: karisma kapoor
    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue