 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor's Ex Sunjay Kapur Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Wife Priya Sachdev! Pics

Wedding Of Sunjay Kapur & Priya Sachdev

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev tied the knot on April 13, 2017 in New Delhi and the couple then flew to New York City for a reception with family and friends. The whole wedding ceremony was grand and the pictures looked amazing. It's been a year already and time just flies, folks!

Dating Since 2013

Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur had been dating since 2013 and they had first rubbished their relationship as pure rumours. However, they were madly in love with each other and couldn't hide it for long. They tied the knot after dating for four years.

On The Professional Front

Sunjay Gupta is a Delhi-based industrialist and travels the world for business and his wife Priya Sachdev is a model and also runs her own clothing label 'Rock n Shop'. She is the founder and CEO of the same and has been an entrepreneur since many years.

Happy Wedding Anniversary Sunjay & Priya!

Here's wishing the lovely couple Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev a happy first wedding anniversary. We hope they stay together happy and filled with joy until the end.