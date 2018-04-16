 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor's Ex Sunjay Kapur Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Wife Priya Sachdev! Pics

Karishma Kapoor EX Husband's WIFE shares EMOTIONAL message on FIRST anniversary | FilmiBeat

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife Priya Sachdev and the couple spent some quality time in the company of each other. Priya Sachdev posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle about their first wedding anniversary and her caption is what stole the show. Priya was all lovey-dovey and her followers praised her for showing how much the couple really love each other. She captioned her pictures as,

"Happy Anniversary my Darling Husband... Love you from the Sun and Back Infinite Times! You Complete Me in every way possible... Thank you for your unconditional love. This last One year has been beautiful and always a roller coaster with you... Looking forward to a lifetime of more beautiful years of married life with you Handsome Husband!" Her first wedding anniversary post received the highest number of likes and comments and her Instagram handle has been buzzing. Check out the pictures below!

Wedding Of Sunjay Kapur & Priya Sachdev Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev tied the knot on April 13, 2017 in New Delhi and the couple then flew to New York City for a reception with family and friends. The whole wedding ceremony was grand and the pictures looked amazing. It's been a year already and time just flies, folks! Dating Since 2013 Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur had been dating since 2013 and they had first rubbished their relationship as pure rumours. However, they were madly in love with each other and couldn't hide it for long. They tied the knot after dating for four years. On The Professional Front Sunjay Gupta is a Delhi-based industrialist and travels the world for business and his wife Priya Sachdev is a model and also runs her own clothing label 'Rock n Shop'. She is the founder and CEO of the same and has been an entrepreneur since many years. Happy Wedding Anniversary Sunjay & Priya! Here's wishing the lovely couple Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev a happy first wedding anniversary. We hope they stay together happy and filled with joy until the end.