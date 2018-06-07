 »   »   »  Karisma Kapoor NOT MARRYING Rumored BF Sandeep Toshniwal, Randhir Kapoor Reveals Why!

Once Bitten Twice Shy

Randhir was quoted as saying, "There's no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn't interested."

Karisma Isn't Interested In Starting A Family Again

"We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn't want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well and that's her only plan right now."

Randhir Says 'Who Is Sandeep'?

When asked about Karisma's relationship with Sandeep, the actor said, "I don't know him at all. Karisma is a single woman."

But Wait,

He then added, "If she feels like going out with somebody, she can go out. What is wrong with it? He's her friend and they do go out together, which is fine."

Randhir Had Earlier Dodged The Question

Previously he was quoted as saying, "I think Lolo (Karisma) is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married."

She Is A Happy Mother

He had further added, "She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is. Lolo is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn't feel the need to get married."