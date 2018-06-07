 »   »   »  Karisma Kapoor NOT MARRYING Rumoured BF Sandeep Toshniwal, Randhir Kapoor Reveals Why!

Related Articles
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur parted ways on an ugly note. The latter went on to tie the knot for the third time with Priya Sachdev. On the other hand, Karisma has been lately grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her rumoured relationship with business Sandeep Toshniwal. The alleged couple is often spotted together at various dos.
Recently, rumours were floating in that Sandeep and Karisma might get married soon. However, in an interview with DNA, Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor slammed all these media reports and revealed why the actress has no plans of settling down right now.
Once Bitten Twice Shy
Randhir was quoted as saying, "There's no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn't interested."
Karisma Isn't Interested In Starting A Family Again
"We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn't want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well and that's her only plan right now."
Randhir Says 'Who Is Sandeep'?
When asked about Karisma's relationship with Sandeep, the actor said, "I don't know him at all. Karisma is a single woman."
But Wait,
He then added, "If she feels like going out with somebody, she can go out. What is wrong with it? He's her friend and they do go out together, which is fine."
Randhir Had Earlier Dodged The Question
Previously he was quoted as saying, "I think Lolo (Karisma) is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married."
She Is A Happy Mother
He had further added, "She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is. Lolo is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn't feel the need to get married."
For those who ain't aware, when Sunjay Kapur had filed a divorce petition in the court, he had claimed that Karisma had married him for money. The petition suggests that Karisma married Sunjay on the rebound in 2003 after her break-up with Abhishek Bachchan, and portrayed her as the culprit in the troubled 11-year-long marriage with Sunjay.
After months and months of mud-slinging, the estranged couple reached an agreement on modalities for separation before the Supreme Court with Karisma winning the custody of their children.
