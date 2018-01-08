 »   »   » Karni Sena Is Back! Now Wants The Names Of The Characters In Padmavat To Be Changed

The opposition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat has already begun as the outfit Shri Rajput Karni Sena, is now demanding the names of the characters to be changed as well. Karni Sena member Mahipal Singh Makrana opened up by saying,
"We have a very clear stand since day one that we want this film to be banned. The committee made by the CBFC watched the movie and said the movie was vulgar and the facts were distorted. The film is made just to earn money. Along with the name of the movie, the characters names should also be changed."
Mahipal Singh Makrana
Mahipal Singh Makrana also said, "Till now, we have always protested against the movie keeping law and order in mind and without violating it."
Appealed To PM Modi
He appealed to the PM as well, "I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to take cognisance in the matter, otherwise the Central Government and the state government will be responsible for the dire consequences."
Set It On Fire
The outfit had previously threatened to set cinema halls on fire, if at all the film is released and called for a nation-wide band on the movie.
Tampering With History
Several fringe groups had come forward claiming the film has allegedly tampered with historical facts and had hit the streets in protests.
Release Date Tension
Due to violence erupting in several places, the film-makers cancelled the film's release on December 1, 2017 and now have decided to release it on January 25, 2018.
They'll Be Back
We guess Karni Sena and many other groups will now band together and show their opposition all over again during the film's release.
The Wrath
Sanjay Leela Bhansali had already faced the wrath of these outfits and we hope he'll be safe and secure in the coming days.
Unpredictable!
Now the question is, what if the group manages to disrupt the release of the film on January 25, 2018?
Box Office Clash
We hope Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat releases peacefully on time and also hope the law and order will be maintained all across the country.