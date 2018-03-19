 »   »   » Kartik Aaryan: I Would Love To Do A Character Like Shahrukh Khan In Baazigar

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film has entered the prestigious club of Rs 100 crore and the actor is extremely happy with the positive response.

In a recent interview to DNA, Kartik Aaryan revealed that after playing a grey character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he wants to do a character like Shahrukh Khan in Baazigar. He said, ''I would love to do a character like Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, and say those lines. Apart from that, my primary focus would be on doing youth centric cinema.''



When asked, ''How different experience it was for you as Sonu, from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films?'' He said, ''Playing Sonu was completely different. I have never played a character like this. It had some grey shade, but still, it was appreciated; doing this, was the trickiest part of Sonu. I had to cross those hurdles, because somewhere you would feel ye galat hai... Yet, people started rooting for Sonu. Because, at the end of the day, this film was more about friendship.''



The handsome actor added, ''Whatever character I play, I start behaving like that in real life. I became extra decisive in real life. I could relate with Sonu a little. I think sab mein Sonu hota hai, to an extent. Aur ab jab mere andar Sonu aa gaya hai, toh wo jaa hi nahi raha hai.''



Kartik also revealed why SKTKS does not have a monologue in it, ''I was romancing my character in this film. (laughs) There are very few films in which hero doesn't have a love interest. But then I had so many shades to play, and I enjoyed doing that. Coming to monologue, this had become a pet question of every single person, "will it have one?". We chose not to take the monologue in this one, and I am glad it worked!''



Talking about his looks, he said, ''Now that I have a box-office success, these things come added to it. Bina achha kaam kiye, looks wouldn't matter! I worked on these for my movie only; this reinvention is an add-on to my work. I worked on my body, I am fitter now, and things are slowly getting aligned. Maine jo paudhe ko pani diya tha, it is finally bearing fruit now. ''



